Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to be released in Russia, CIS countries on this date

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' to be released in Russia, CIS countries on this date2 min read 09 Jun 2023, 04:15 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', part of YRF's spy franchise, is set to release in over 3,000 screens across Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States. The film, which earned over ₹1,000 crore at the global box office, had earlier released in Bangladesh.
Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Pathaan’ which smashed Indian box office records in January bring a positive sign for the industry is now set to release in in 3000 plus screens across Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). CIS countries include Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
