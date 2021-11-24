Shahid Kapoor announces new film produced by Jio Studios

NEW DELHI: Actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen in a new action film to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar known for titles like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai . It will be co-produced by Jio Studios.

Kapoor, who started out as dance instructor and doing commercials, made his film debut with teenage romance Ishq Vishk (2003) directed by Ken Ghosh. He followed it with thriller Fida (2004) and a series of poorly received films in 2005, including Deewane Huye Paagal, Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi and John Matthew Matthan's drama Shikhar, all of which failed at the box office.

In 2006, Kapoor was seen opposite Kareena Kapoor in two films, the thriller 36 China Town and the comedy Chup Chup Ke but found greater success later that year when he starred alongside Amrita Rao in Sooraj Barjatya's romantic drama Vivah. The actor then went on to appear in his most memorable role to date, in director Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met that met with both critical and commercial success. After featuring opposite Vidya Balan in the romantic comedy Kismat Konnection (2008), Kapoor played twin brothers, one with a lisp and the other with a stutter, in Vishal Bhardwaj's critically acclaimed action film Kaminey (2009) and was also seen in in Dil Bole Hadippa!, a romantic comedy co-starring Rani Mukerji, a box office failure.

A series of disappointments followed - Chance Pe Dance, a comedy-drama about a struggling actor, Yash Raj Films' Badmaash Company, Satish Kaushik's much delayed romantic comedy Milenge Milenge, his father Pankaj Kapur’s directorial Mausam (2011); co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Kunal Kohli's Teri Meri Kahaani (2012), co-starring Priyanka Chopra, and comedy Phata Poster Nikla Hero directed by Rajkumar Santoshi

Kapoor saw some success with action comedy R…Rajkumar in 2013 and great critical acclaim with Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider (2015), an adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet and crime drama Udta Punjab (2016). Kapoor’s last two releases, period drama Padmaavat (2018) and romantic drama Kabir Singh (2019) have both been box office hits despite controversies.

He is next slated to be seen in Jersey, a sports drama that will release on 31 December.

