Shahid Kapoor announces new film produced by Jio Studios

In 2006, Kapoor was seen opposite Kareena Kapoor in two films, the thriller 36 China Town and the comedy Chup Chup Ke but found greater success later that year when he starred alongside Amrita Rao in Sooraj Barjatya's romantic drama Vivah. The actor then went on to appear in his most memorable role to date, in director Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met that met with both critical and commercial success. After featuring opposite Vidya Balan in the romantic comedy Kismat Konnection (2008), Kapoor played twin brothers, one with a lisp and the other with a stutter, in Vishal Bhardwaj's critically acclaimed action film Kaminey (2009) and was also seen in in Dil Bole Hadippa!, a romantic comedy co-starring Rani Mukerji, a box office failure.

