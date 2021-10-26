Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >Shahid Kapoor announces new film with T-Series

Shahid Kapoor announces new film with T-Series

The film, featuring Shahid Kapoor, will be co-produced by T-Series and independent filmmaker Amar Butala.
2 min read . 10:53 AM IST Lata Jha

  • Shahid Kapoor has earlier collaborated with T-Series on his controversial romantic drama Kabir Singh that had made 276.34 crore in box office collections.

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor has announced a new film titled Bull to be co-produced by T-Series and independent filmmaker Amar Butala. The film, inspired by real-life events will be based on India’s paratroopers on the battlefield. Kapoor has earlier collaborated with T-Series on his controversial romantic drama Kabir Singh that had made 276.34 crore in box office collections.

Earlier this month, T-Series had also announced a film with Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga titled Spirit with Baahubali star Prabhas in the lead. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese and Korean languages, the makers had said. Vanga, and his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga are also co-producers of the film under their banner Bhadrakali Pictures.

The film exhibition business is expected to make a full recovery only in 2022, when a series of big-budget movies are lined up for release. That’s despite a healthy pipeline of Bollywood movies set to hit the theatres later this year.

2022 will see big star vehicles, including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long-delayed Brahmastra, and Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in January 2023.

With budgets of 100 crore to 200 crore, trade experts say the films will play an important role in prodding audiences to see the value of big-screen experience and producers will have enough time to get over the challenges they have witnessed in 2021.

The third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise is expected to arrive in 2022, as is Prabhas’ two big offerings - Adipurush co-starring Saif Ali Khan, and an untitled film with Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. That apart, Tiger Shroff’s Ganpat and Heropanti 2 will hit the theatres, besides Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey. Mayday, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, will also vie for eyeballs in 2022.

