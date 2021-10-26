Shahid Kapoor announces new film with T-Series

The third instalment of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise is expected to arrive in 2022, as is Prabhas’ two big offerings - Adipurush co-starring Saif Ali Khan, and an untitled film with Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. That apart, Tiger Shroff’s Ganpat and Heropanti 2 will hit the theatres, besides Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu and Bachchan Pandey. Mayday, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn, will also vie for eyeballs in 2022.

