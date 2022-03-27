NEW DELHI : Shahid Kapoor’s sports drama Jersey will clash with Kannada period drama KGF: Chapter 2 and Vijay’s Tamil film Beast at the box office this April.

To be sure, a number of big-ticket films that held on to releases in theatres owing to the pandemic are rushing to lock dates even if it means box office clash with other major films impacting revenue.

This December, several large films—the latest Spider-Man and Matrix films premiered on the same day as Allu Arjun’s multilingual action flick Pushpa and sports drama ’83 respectively. These were all big-ticket releases. In February, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi had to compete with Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak and Ajith’s Valimai.

Clashes can lead to as much as 25-30% dent in business of films, if not more, at the box office, said trade experts. The situation is further complicated after the pandemic with many viewers already strapped for cash and pushed into choosing films especially when going out with families.

Clearly big films want to come at the most opportune times and many view holidays as weeks where people have more free time and also perhaps more spending capacity, Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas had said in an earlier interview. “In the short term this is likely to be a good thing provided there isn’t a clutter. Avoiding a clash can be a wise decision if the week is overloaded," Puri had added.

Trade analysts point out that the bigger films will definitely bulldoze their way into getting the best terms and conditions. Showcasing in single screens will depend on the power and positioning of local distributors but the multiplexes anyway go out of their way to give better terms to bigger films.

