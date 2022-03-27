Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ set to clash with two south biggies

Clearly big films want to come at the most opportune times and many view holidays as weeks where people have more free time and also perhaps more spending capacity, Rahul Puri, managing director, Mukta Arts and Mukta A2 Cinemas had said in an earlier interview. “In the short term this is likely to be a good thing provided there isn’t a clutter. Avoiding a clash can be a wise decision if the week is overloaded," Puri had added.