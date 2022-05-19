Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’ to premier on Netflix on 20 May

Some of these films saw their theatrical releases disrupted owing to different covid waves. While ’83 was released late December right before the third wave, Bangarraju saw only limited showcasing over the Pongal weekend in January when restrictions were being re-imposed. The world was still reeling under the impact of the second wave when Khan’s Radhe had released for Eid last year. “Movies drive strong traction for us in global markets across both viewership and subscriptions. With the huge diaspora in the US, UK, UAE and multiple language affinities, we see a strong surge during new movie releases in these markets including for Bengali, Telugu, Punjabi and Tamil titles,“ Archana Anand, chief business officer, ZEE5 Global had said in an earlier interview.