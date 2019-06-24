New Delhi: Critics may be calling out its evident endorsement of male toxicity but Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh seems to have struck the right chord with audiences. The Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy is looking at an opening weekend of ₹68 crore, after beginning with ₹20 crore on Friday.

“Kabir Singh is unstoppable and unshakeable. Scores big numbers, despite the India- Afghanistan World Cup cricket match. Fantastic trending pan-India," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film that notched up a screen count of 3,123 in India and 493 abroad. Adarsh had added that the film showed excellent occupancy in not just urban centres but even mass-dominated areas in morning and pre-noon shows on opening day.

Trade website Box Office India said the opening weekend business will also be among the top twenty weekends of all time and as far as the top non-holiday weekends go, the film could make a place for itself in the top ten. It is already the highest solo Shahid Kapoor grosser in three days.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed film was also the third highest opening day earner of the year so far after Salman Khan’s Bharat ( ₹41.50 crore) and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari ( ₹20.40 crore). However, both the films were holiday releases and had hiked ticket rates, unlike Kabir Singh. It also beat the opening day numbers of period drama Kalank ( ₹18.45 crore) and Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy ( ₹19.26 crore).

The film has put up strong numbers all over the country with Mumbai and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh doing business of around ₹6 crore and ₹4 crore on day one respectively. As far as Kapoor’s solo releases go, the film made more than double of what R..Rajkumar ( ₹9.47 crore), his highest grosser so far had made on its opening day.

The other big winner this weekend is Punjabi film Shadaa that had made ₹5.65 crore at last count and is on its way to becoming one of the biggest grossers ever in the language.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s Eid release Bharat is on its way to the ₹200 crore mark, with its collections hovering around ₹194 crore currently, which is the same figure as Khan’s 2015 Diwali release Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, has been impacted by the Cricket World Cup matches, said Box Office India, or else would have crossed the ₹200 crore mark by now.