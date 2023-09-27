New Delhi: Media Research Users Council India has elected Shailesh Gupta, wholetime director, Jagran Prakashan Ltd. and Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, sales and marketing, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., as chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

Gupta takes over the mantle from Shashidhar Sinha, CEO- India, Mediabrands, who served as MRUCI’s chairman for two consecutive terms--from 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

Two new members appointed to the Board of Governors, include Rajeev Beotra, executive director, HT Media Ltd. and Anupriya Acharya, CEO, South Asia, Publicis Groupe.

Gupta is associated with several industry bodies in the media industry and has served as president of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS), 2019-20. He was a member of the Managing Committee of the Audit Bureau of Circulation for the year 2004-05 and chairman, Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), 2012-13 besides vice chairman of Media Research User’s Council (MRUC), September 2021. He was nominated by the Indian Newspaper Society to the board of the World Association of Newspapers, Paris.

In a career spanning more than three decades at Maruti Suzuki, Srivastava has worked in both domestic and international marketing. He is a member of various industry bodies such as CII National Committee on Marketing, Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI), Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) and Media Research Users Council India (MRUCI). An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, his digital transformation initiatives include making MSIL the first automotive OEM globally to take vehicle bookings on Metaverse.

Founded in 1994, MRUCI was formed with the purpose of organising accurate, timely and efficient media research in the country, across all forms of media. As the name suggests, the MRUCI exists solely to serve the interests of its members, as far as media research is concerned.

