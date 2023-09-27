Media Research Users Council India elects Jagran Prakashan’s Shailesh Gupta as chairman1 min read 27 Sep 2023, 11:56 AM IST
Gupta takes over the mantle from Shashidhar Sinha, CEO- India, Mediabrands, who served as MRUCI’s chairman for two consecutive terms - 2021-22 and 2022-23.
New Delhi: Media Research Users Council India has elected Shailesh Gupta, wholetime director, Jagran Prakashan Ltd. and Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, sales and marketing, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., as chairman and vice chairman, respectively.
