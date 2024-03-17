Shaitaan, directed by Vikas Bahl, is on a rampage mode at the box office. Despite stiff competition, the Horror-thriller has maintained a steady performance at the box office. But will the movie be able to surpass the collection made by Hrithik Roshan’s film Fighter at the Box office?

Shaitaan, the supernatural thriller directed by Vikas Bahl, is on a rampage mode at the box office. Despite stiff competition from the ‘Yodha’--starring Sidharth Malhotra-- the supernatural thriller has maintained a steady performance at the box office. But will Shaitaan be able to surpass the box office collection made by Hrithik Roshan’s film Fighter? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh Sunday took to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote Shaitaan is the second Hindi film, after Fighter, to hit ₹100 crore mark in domestic market, adding that Shaitaan remains first choice of moviegoers. The movie continues to resonate with the audiences at urban centres and beyond.

"… #Shaitaan is the *second* #Hindi film, after #Fighter, to hit ₹💯 cr mark [#India biz; NBOC; 2024 releases]… Remains first choice, continues to resonate with moviegoers at urban centres and beyond," Adarsh wrote.

According to the latest box office figures from Sacnilk.com, the produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Panorama Studios, and Jio Studios has surpassed the ₹101.37 crore mark on the 10th Day of release. The horror movie garnered ₹100.25 crore worldwide on Day 9. Shaitaan had an overall 37.19% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Shaitaan has become the third Hindi movie this year to achieve this feat, following Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's Fighter and Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Horror-thriller Shaitaan is a remake of the Gujarat film 'Vash'. Released on March 8, 2024, the supernatural film collected ₹14.57 crore on the opening Day but was much behind the massive earnings of ₹22.50 crore by Fighter on the opening day.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the first-week collection of Shaitaan was ₹79.95 crore against ₹ 146.5 crore by Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix and Viacom 18 Studios, in the same period.

Here is a day-wise box office comparison (India Net Collection) between the two films: Day 1 Shaitaan: ₹ 14.75 crore

Fighter: ₹ 22.5 crore

Day 2 Shaitaan: ₹ 18.75 crore

Fighter: ₹ 39.5 crore

Day 3 Shaitaan: ₹ 20.5 crore

Fighter: ₹ 27.5 crore

Day 4 Shaitaan: ₹ 7.25 crore

Fighter: ₹ 29 crore

Day 5 Shaitaan: ₹ 6.5 crore

Fighter: ₹ 8 crore

Day 6 Shaitaan: ₹ 6.25 crore

Fighter: ₹ 7.5 crore

Day 7 Shaitaan: ₹ 5.75 crore

Fighter: ₹ 6.5 crore

Day 8 Shaitaan: ₹ 5.05 crore

Fighter: ₹ 6 crore

Day 9 Shaitaan: ₹ 8.5 crore

Fighter: ₹ 5.75 crore

Day 10 Shaitaan: ₹ 8.07 crore

Fighter: ₹ 10.5 crore

