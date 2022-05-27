OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Media /  Shakira likely to face tax fraud trial, Spanish court dismisses appeal
Listen to this article

Shakira may face tax fraud charges in Spain after a Barcelona court dismissed her appeal, according to a verdict made public on May 26. Prosecutors accuse the 45-year-old Colombian singer of defrauding the Spanish tax office of 14.5 million euros ($15.5 million) in income received between 2012 and 2014.

Prosecutors allege that, even after moving to Spain in 2011 because of her relation with FC Barcelona player Gerard Pique, Shakira kept her formal tax residency in the Bahamas until 2015. Her defence team claims she only came to Spain full-time in 2015 and has paid all of her taxes.

The case first made headlines in December 2018 after Spanish prosecutors charged Shakira with failing to pay taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014. However, she denied any wrongdoing while testifying in June 2019.

Shakira's lawyers said in a statement that she had "no arrears to the Spanish tax authorities" and that she paid any monies requested by the tax authorities "as soon as she became aware of the amount." Shakira, whose records have sold over 60 million copies worldwide, shares a home with Pique on the outskirts of Barcelona. They have two children together.

They also claimed that her "tax conduct has always been flawless in all the nations in which she has had to pay taxes."

They claim that she earned the majority of her money from overseas tours until 2014, did not spend more than six months a year in Spain, and hence was not a tax resident under Spanish law.

However, a court in Barcelona decided that the "evidence given to substantiate" tax residency abroad did not appear to be “sufficient".

"We can consider that the appellant had her usual residence in Spain," the court added in a ruling made public on May 26.

MINT PREMIUM See All

The judgement upholds a previous court decision from 2021. Before the court may order a trial, prosecutors must now present an indictment.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma  (AFP)

Watch: Paytm founder shares Shakira's video seeing camera phone for 1st time

1 min read . 30 Jan 2022
Robert Smith, Founder, Chairman and CEO, Vista Equity Partners. (REUTERS) Premium
wsj

Vista’s Robert Smith had bigger role in alleged tax fraud than previously known, documents show

7 min read . 06 Mar 2022
Civil Guards stand by the yacht called Tango in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, Monday April 4, 2022. U.S. federal agents and Spain's Civil Guard are searching the yacht owned by a Russian oligarch. The yacht is among the assets linked to Viktor Vekselberg, a billionaire and close ally with Russia's President Vladimir Putin. (AP)

How US seized Putin's ally's $90 million 'secret' superyacht in Spain

2 min read . 05 Apr 2022
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout