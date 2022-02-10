OPEN APP
Shaktimaan is coming to big screens! Sony Pictures announces new movie with 'top' star. Details here
Sony Pictures India on Thursday announced that it has signed a contract with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited and Bheeshm International to bring the the popular superhero TV show Shaktimaan to big screens.

“After the super success of our many superhero films in India and all over the globe, it's time for our desi Superhero!" Sony Pictures took to Twitter to say, sharing a teaser of the movie. 

“Sony Pictures International Productions is set to bring ‘Shaktimaan’ to the big screen, and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero, to be headlined by one of India’s superstars," it added. 

Details about the director and other cast are kept under wraps.

“We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna's Bheeshm International. Get ready for #ShatkimaanMovie; more details coming soon. Are you excited?" Sony said. 

The iconic TV show, which ran on DD National from 1997 till the mid 2000s, featured actor Mukesh Khanna as the titular superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, a geeky photographer at a newspaper.

The show also starred Kitu Gidwani and Vaishnavi Mahant as Geeta Vishwas, a reporter who loves Shaktimaan while actor Surendra Pal played the role of Tamraj Kilvish, the main antagonist.

The series ran for nearly 450 episodes on DD National and had a massive fan following, especially among children.

 

