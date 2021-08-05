ShareChat, Moj sign multi-year licensing deal with T-Series

To be sure, Mint had earlier reported that the music industry in India is losing about ₹200 crore annually in revenues as the short video apps are not paying to access the libraries of music labels legitimately. Even though some services like Moj and Chingari have signed deals with music labels like T-Series, Zee Music and others, several others are openly flouting rules of copyright. The Indian music market earned total revenue of ₹1,068 crore according to the Digital Music Study 2019 brought out by the Indian Music Industry (IMI).