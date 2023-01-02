Shark Tank India Season 2: Date, time, judges, when and where to watch

Shark Tank India Season 2: Date, time, judges, when and where to watch2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Shark Tank India is the Indian version of the Shark Tank show from the US.
People have been eagerly waiting for Shark Tank India Season 2, following a spectacular Season 1 that provided viewers priceless moments and some business owners their dream investments.
Shark Tank India, the Indian version of the Shark Tank show from the US. altered how India views entrepreneurship and fueled the motor of corporate expansion. Candidates from every rung of society pitched their original company ideas to the sharks in the first season, utterly shattering the stereotype that entrepreneurship is just for students from elite institutions.
While some found the investments and advice they sought, others earned the hearts of millions of people in addition to the sharks. Here is all you need to know about Season 2 as it approaches.
Rannvijay Singh Singha, the host of Shark Tank India Season 1, has been replaced in the second season by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua.
Two judges from the Season 1 will be missing from Shark Tank India Season 2, Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover. Grover made a mark in the first season with his witty but ruthless remarks and became a core part of meme culture. There will be a new shark in the second season, Cardekho co-founder Amit Jain. Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh and Emcure Pharmaceuticals head Namita Thapar will remain a part of the show.
Shark Tank India Season 2 starts on January 2 at 10 PM. The show will be aired on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM. The show will also be available on the SonyLIV app from January 2 onwards, and you can watch it anytime, anywhere for absolutely free.