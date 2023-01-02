Shark Tank India Season 2: Date, time, judges, when and where to watch

Shark Tank India Season 2 judges

Two judges from the Season 1 will be missing from Shark Tank India Season 2, Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover. Grover made a mark in the first season with his witty but ruthless remarks and became a core part of meme culture. There will be a new shark in the second season, Cardekho co-founder Amit Jain. Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh and Emcure Pharmaceuticals head Namita Thapar will remain a part of the show.