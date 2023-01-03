Shark Tank India season 2 was telecast on 2 January. The show, which made its debut a year ago, became one of the most talked-about shows in the country.Media and entertainment company Sony Pictures Networks India premiered the second season on Monday at 10 PM. Shark Tank India has been adapted from an American reality series, that shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of six investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their companies. It allows budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas in order to seek investments from an established business. In the latest season, there are six judges who will be investing in the bidding business if they find them satisfactory.

