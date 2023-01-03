Shark Tank India season 2 was telecast on 2 January. The show, which made its debut a year ago, became one of the most talked-about shows in the country.Media and entertainment company Sony Pictures Networks India premiered the second season on Monday at 10 PM. Shark Tank India has been adapted from an American reality series, that shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to a panel of six investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their companies. It allows budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas in order to seek investments from an established business. In the latest season, there are six judges who will be investing in the bidding business if they find them satisfactory.
The Shark Tank India season 2 judges are--Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, Sugar Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh, boAt founder Aman Gupta, Emcure Pharmaceuticals head Namita Thapar, matrimonial site Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, and CarDekho.com CEO Amita Jain. Two judges from the Season 1 will be missing from Shark Tank India Season 2, Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover
If your startup is looking for funding, you can register yourself at Shark Tank India.
Here's how to apply for Shark tank India season 2:
Step 1: Log on to www.sharktank.sonyliv.com or download the SonyLIV app
Step 2: Enter your mobile number to generate a six-digit OTP (one time password).
Step 3: Submit the OTP and choose your preferred language: English or Hindi
Step 4: Registration form in your language will appear.
Step 5: Complete filling the profile information form
Step 6: In another form, fill in your business. Mention your business model. and make the pitch by providing “as much information as you can and are willing to share" to enable the show organisers to assess your business idea.
Step 7: Describe your business idea in one sentence. A summary of the business plan in not more than 250 words is also needed.
