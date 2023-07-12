Shark Tank India sees over ₹100 crore investments in the deals so far: Redseer2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Shark Tank India has seen over ₹100 crore of investment in deals, with 27 startups securing funds from external investors. Most startups secured deals 6 times greater in value from outside investors within 1.5 years
Shark Tank India, an Indian business reality show, that first aired in 2021 on Sony Television has witnessed more than ₹100 crore of investment in the deals, including seasons 1 and 2. Redseer Strategy Consultant's latest report mentioned that 27 startups successfully secured funds from external investors with a current valuation of 2.5X that of Shark Tank season 1 valuation.
