Shark Tank India sees over 100 crore investments in the deals so far: Redseer
Shark Tank India sees over ₹100 crore investments in the deals so far: Redseer

 2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Mansi Jaswal

Shark Tank India has seen over ₹100 crore of investment in deals, with 27 startups securing funds from external investors. Most startups secured deals 6 times greater in value from outside investors within 1.5 years

Shark Tank India has been adapted from an American reality series (Photo: Twitter @sharktankindia)

Shark Tank India, an Indian business reality show, that first aired in 2021 on Sony Television has witnessed more than 100 crore of investment in the deals, including seasons 1 and 2. Redseer Strategy Consultant's latest report mentioned that 27 startups successfully secured funds from external investors with a current valuation of 2.5X that of Shark Tank season 1 valuation.

"Most startups that appeared on the show secured deals 6 times greater in value from outside investors within a span of 1.5 years. Their current valuation is also 2.5X greater than what they were valued on Shark Tank season 1," Kanishka Mohan, partner at Redseer said.

Almost 90% of the pitches by the contestants were related to consumer-facing concepts ruled in both seasons and the rest were based on the B2B segment. However, the Food and Beverages sector received the biggest share of the pie in both seasons. Redseer highlighted that most pitchers hailed from metro cities and have studied in the top IITs and Premier B schools. The majority of the businesses were headquartered in metros, with the rest situated in Tier 1 and Tier 2, or smaller cities. Redseer added that most pitched startups have been in business for more than 2 years.

The majority of the B2B deals were made by Shark Tank judges Namita Thapar, Emcure Pharmaceuticals CEO, and Peyush Bansal, co-founder of Lenskart.

"Out of the 19 deals, 10 came from the healthcare and manufacturing sectors. The majority of B2B deals were made by Namita & Peyush, having expertise in healthcare & manufacturing sectors respectively," Mohan stated.

On the other hand, BoAt co-founder Amam Gupta stood as the most active shark, securing 70 deals with a total investment of 24.6 crore. Bansal and Thapar secured 67 and 62 deals, respectively with a total investment of 21.55 crore and 20.66 core, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sony Pictures Networks India has announced the third season of Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India has been adapted from an American reality series, that shows entrepreneurs making business presentations to five judges or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their companies.

12 Jul 2023
