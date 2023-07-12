Almost 90% of the pitches by the contestants were related to consumer-facing concepts ruled in both seasons and the rest were based on the B2B segment. However, the Food and Beverages sector received the biggest share of the pie in both seasons. Redseer highlighted that most pitchers hailed from metro cities and have studied in the top IITs and Premier B schools. The majority of the businesses were headquartered in metros, with the rest situated in Tier 1 and Tier 2, or smaller cities. Redseer added that most pitched startups have been in business for more than 2 years.

