NEW DELHI : Shashi Sinha, chief executive officer at IPG Mediabrands India, has been elected as the new chairman of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC India) by the board following its meeting held today. Sinha also represents the Advertising Agencies Association of India. He takes over from Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises who successfully served as the chairman for the last three years.

BARC is registered with the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) as a self-regulated, not-for-profit Joint Industry Body (JIB) that provides the most authentic audience estimates of What India Watches, to Broadcasters, Advertisers and Advertising Agencies.

Sinha is also actively involved in various industry bodies such as the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI, past chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), past president of The Ad Club, current chairman of Media Research Users Council (MRUC) and till very recently, before becoming a board member, was the first chairman of the Technical Committee of BARC India. He is also an honourable member of the prestigious Facebook India Client Council.

Sinha said, “I am excited to be given this opportunity at a time when the industry is undergoing many changes and the measurement body continues to grow. Over the last decade, BARC has evolved to become a robust currency and developed into a strong base for decision making for all stakeholders."

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of Zee Entertainment Enterprises added, “The organisation has grown and progressed substantially since its inception. I would like to welcome Shashi as he takes the helm of an industry-critical operation in a fast-changing landscape.".

Nakul Chopra, CEO, BARC India added that Sinha is recognised for his understanding of the media industry, especially the broadcast sector and has been an integral part of its journey as well as India’s M&E industry. It was under his leadership that the BARC Tech Comm played a significant role in the formation of the world’s largest television measurement system. We look forward to working closely with him."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.