Shashi Tharoor joins Bollywood celebrities in Amazon stand-up special

NEW DELHI : On Friday, Shashi Tharoor became the country’s first political figure to feature in a streaming original, One Stand Mic, an unscripted comedy original by Amazon Prime Video. Hosted and created by comedian Sapan Varma, the five-episode show will see celebrities from different walks of life attempt stand-up comedy along with professional comics.

The other celebrities people such as YouTube star Bhuvan Bam, singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani and leading actors Richa Chadda and Taapsee Pannu, who will pair up with comedians like Rohan Joshi, Ashish Shakya, Zakir Khan, Angad Singh Ranyal and Kunal Kamra to perform in front of a live audience.

“I’m quite excited to be an integral part of this unique stand-up comedy series on Amazon Prime Video," Tharoor said in a statement. “Needless to say, it’s been an overwhelming experience for me to embrace stand-up comedy for the first time ever. At times, we do crack a joke or two in the political fraternity, though humour is always a big risk in the political world. However, this live comedy act in particular is fun and rewarding in itself. It feels like being a driver who takes his audience on a laughter journey whilst steering an unfamiliar bus all on his own."

The choice of the celebrity and comedian pairing is uniquely special as they have been brought together keeping ideologies and personal backgrounds in mind, which in itself adds additional flavor to the show, Amazon said in a statement. The American streaming service has often reiterated that comedy works big time on the platform. Since its launch in July 2018, more than 25% customers started watching comedy on the platform, it had said in an earlier interview to Mint, with shows like Comicstaan being among the most watched from its library.

“We continue to receive an overwhelming response to Amazon Prime Video’s comedy offering and this appreciation drives us further to bring to our customers newer formats in this genre. One Mic Stand is a unique, fresh concept and we are happy to collaborate with Only Much Louder (OML) to present yet another disruptive take on stand-up comedy. Our customers have an exciting opportunity to see some of their favourite celebrities in a never-seen-before avatar and we are certain that audiences will love this new dimension of stand-up comedy," Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video India, said in a statement.



