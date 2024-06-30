Shatrughan Sinha hospitalized, confirms son Luv

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai after he developed a "strong fever", said his son Luv Sinha on Sunday.

The 77-year-old veteran Bollywood actor and TMC MP has been admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai for an annual routine check-up, NDTV reported.

"Dad had viral fever and weakness the last couple of days so we decided to admit him to the hospital," The Indian Express quoted Luv as saying.

There were reports that Sinha had undergone a minor surgery but Luv denied such claims.

"I have been going there (to the hospital) every day, so (I) can tell you that there was no surgical procedure," PTI quoted Luv as saying.

It couldn't be confirmed immediately when Sinha—popular for ‘70s and ‘80s films such as ’Mere Apne’, ‘Kalicharan’, ‘Vishwanath’, ‘Kaala Patthar’ and ‘Dostana’— was taken to the hospital.

It is important to note that the news comes just a week after his daughter Sonakshi Sinha was married to Zaheer Iqbal under the Special Marriage Act at her Bandra apartment. The veteran actor and his wife were present at the registry ceremony and at the reception party.

Sonakshi and Zaheer were spotted exiting the hospital on Friday.

On June 26, the veteran actor shared pictures and videos from his daughter's wedding festivities on the microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, “With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the 'wedding of the century' with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives.”

Sinha emerged victorious from West Bengal's Asansol constituency for his party TMC in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier today, Luv criticised those who are allegedly running an "online campaign" against him on a "false premise" about why he didn't attend his sister's wedding.

Taking to the X, Luv said," Why I chose not to attend. Running an online campaign against me on a false premise won’t change the fact that for me my family will always come first.