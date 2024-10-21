Industry
Sheetal Talwar acquires full control of Phantom Studios
SummaryThe deal values Phantom Studios at an enterprise valuation of ₹200 crore. The company will continue to operate under the leadership of CEO Srishti Behl.
Mumbai: Vistaar Group’s Sheetal Vinod Talwar has taken full ownership of Phantom Studios, acquiring the remaining 30% stake from co-founder Madhu Mantena. With this acquisition, Talwar now owns 100% stake in the film production company.
