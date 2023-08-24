Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Manisha Dey as head of devotional and music division

Dey comes with over 25 years in the media and entertainment industry, and has led content and partnerships at audio streaming service Gaana.

Media and entertainment company Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd has announced the appointment of Manisha Dey as head of the devotional and music category. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dey comes with over 25 years in the media and entertainment industry, and has led content and partnerships at audio streaming service Gaana where she helped launch music and entertainment flagship properties such as ‘Gaana Originals’ and ‘Gaana Film Exclusives.’ Prior to Gaana, Dey has led content portfolios at music labels including Saregama-HMV, Tips Music & Films, Music-Today, Milestone-EMI and so on and served as national content head-VAS (value added services) role at IDEA cellular.

“We extend a hearty welcome to Manisha Dey, who joins Shemaroo as head of the devotional and music Category. With her experience and track record across diverse facets of the music and entertainment industry, particularly in the devotional genre, we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic course of our devotional and music landscape," Arpit Mankar, head of non-Bollywood category at Shemaroo Entertainment, said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dey will report to Mankar and Mohan Gopinath, business head-Bollywood at Shemaroo.

“I am thrilled to become a part of Shemaroo Entertainment and lead the devotional and music category. With my music industry experience and passion for multiple music genres, I am committed to crafting content that resonates deeply with our audience," Dey said in a statement.