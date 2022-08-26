Shemaroo Entertainment launches pre-loaded Bollywood speaker

In 2020, the company launched a pay-per-movie service, a rare strategy at a time when most Indian video streaming platforms are acquiring films for direct-to-digital releases offered as part of their subscription packages. The films can be watched on ShemarooMe Box Office and the tickets can be booked at the company’s own VoD platform ShemarooMe, its website as well as on online ticketing site BookMyShow. Priced at Rs. 100, each film is available for multiple viewings over a period of three days since the transaction is made.