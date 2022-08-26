Shemaroo Entertainment launches pre-loaded Bollywood speaker

Shemaroo Entertainment launches pre-loaded Bollywood speaker1 min read . 10:49 AM IST
The Shemaroo Filmi Gaane speaker comes with a curated collection of old Bollywood songs sung by names such as Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.
NEW DELHI: Film production, distribution and aggregation company Shemaroo Entertainment has launched a pre-loaded Bollywood speaker Shemaroo Filmi Gaane, close on the heels of its range of devotional speakers.
The Shemaroo Filmi Gaane speaker comes with a curated collection of old Bollywood songs sung by names such as Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Mukesh, Asha Bhosle, and Lata Mangeshkar, among others. It is priced at Rs. 2,499.
“Bollywood being our genesis, it’s a matter of great pride for us to bring the best of timeless Bollywood songs in one device to our customers in the form of Shemaroo Filmi Gaane speaker. This speaker is sure to take the listeners back to the golden age of Hindi cinema," Hiren Gada, chief executive officer, Shemaroo Entertainment said in a statement.
The over 60-year-old Shemaroo, which has specialized in home entertainment including video cassettes and DVDs, launched its subscription-based video streaming platform ShemarooMe in 2019.
In 2020, the company launched a pay-per-movie service, a rare strategy at a time when most Indian video streaming platforms are acquiring films for direct-to-digital releases offered as part of their subscription packages. The films can be watched on ShemarooMe Box Office and the tickets can be booked at the company’s own VoD platform ShemarooMe, its website as well as on online ticketing site BookMyShow. Priced at Rs. 100, each film is available for multiple viewings over a period of three days since the transaction is made.
Several of the initial offerings were small-budget films that had either toured the festival circuit or not seen a release anywhere else. The line-up included crime thriller My Client’s Wife besides Indo-UK production Scotland, the Hindi version of Sharman Joshi-starrer Least of These, and action-thriller Hidden Strike. The company had said that it will be too risky to bring big-ticket films to such platforms before they gain traction.