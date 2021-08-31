New Delhi: War drama Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is the most-watched film on Amazon Prime Video in India, the company said in a statement.

The film directed by Vishnu Varadhan, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and set during the Kargil War, has been streamed by audiences in over 4100 Indian towns and cities, as well as in 210 countries and territories around the world since its release during the Independence Day weekend. No other Indian movie on Amazon Prime Video has been watched in more towns and cities across India and countries and territories worldwide within this time frame, the platform said.

“We have always believed in content being paramount and seeing Shershaah’s resounding success further strengthens what we, as a service, have set out to do," Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video, India said in a statement.

Producer Johar called Amazon “the right partners for this movie…who have left no stone unturned and given this movie the reach it deserves."

Long seen as the medium of individual viewing, streaming services say they have realised that the key strategy to crack the Indian market is to woo family audiences, many of whom are coming together to watch content on large TV screens. Historical fiction, biopics of national heroes, mythologicals and comedies are some genres being attempted to make sure families, including children can watch content together without discomfort. Popular stars such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor have also signed on for web originals.

According to the Ficci EY report 2021, smart connected TV homes in India that currently stand around 5-7 million, are expected to reach 14 million by 2023 and 40 million by 2025.

