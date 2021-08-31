‘Shershaah’ is most-watched film on Amazon Prime Video in India

The film directed by Vishnu Varadhan, based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra and set during the Kargil War, has been streamed by audiences in over 4100 Indian towns and cities, as well as in 210 countries and territories around the world since its release during the Independence Day weekend. No other Indian movie on Amazon Prime Video has been watched in more towns and cities across India and countries and territories worldwide within this time frame, the platform said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}