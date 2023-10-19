The upcoming film of Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, ‘UT69’ will hit the theatres on November 3. The trailer for UT69 was out on Wednesday. The film features Raj Kundra in the lead role, based on his life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the trailer, the viewers get a glimpse of entrepreneur Raj's experience in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail when imprisoned in a pornographic content case. ‘Breaking News’, the trailer shows Raj's arrest in 2021.

Raj finds it difficult to adjust to the continual jeering by other inmates and police officers inside the jail because he is no longer only known as Shilpa Shetty's husband or a "Bigg Boss" participant, the trailer shows. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At one point, Raj, who makes his acting debut in the movie, encounters a situation resembling a stampede. The teaser also depicts the surprising friendships Raj makes while he is imprisoned.

Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 on suspicion of making pornographic recordings, and in September of that same year, he was given bail. He was charged with violating pertinent provisions of the Information Technology Act, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention Act), and the Indian Penal Code.

Since it was posted, netizens posted numerous reactions in the comment box on the UT69 trailer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One user said, “Try to regain the lost respect and image by@TheShilpaShetty and #RajKundra."

“Why isn’t he wearing that mask in the movie," another user commented, while the third wrote, “Looks very promising, didn't expect this good acting too. What a nice way to tell your side of the story to the public."

Another user said, “Very inspiring story it inspired everyone to make porn movies and go to the jail." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He must be trying hard to show by this, that bechara innocent hai 😂..yeh Sahi hai inka, saare ghatiya kaam karo phir sharafat ka mask pehen kar ghoomo... Ab movie bana dali.. vo kaand bhi batao jo jo isne kiye..," a X user said.

