Regional creators fuel the rise of short-video platforms in India

Short-form content platforms such as ShareChat, Moj, Josh, and Instagram Reels have grown rapidly in 2024, as users from India's small towns rise steadily and regional-language creators keep them hooked through local, innovative content.

These platforms now boast over 250 million active users, with engagement metrics such as average daily watch time surpassing 30 minutes per user. Further, audio is emerging as a big draw within the short-form content space, with audio stories and live, personalized calls with creators amplifying both engagement and monetization opportunities.

“One of the most noteworthy trends has been the rise of regional creators, particularly from tier-two and tier-three cities. These creators resonate deeply with their communities by addressing local interests and values, fostering a sense of belonging and cultural pride," Gaurav Jain, chief business officer, ShareChat & Moj, said.

These platforms have empowered regional voices, enabling advertisers to craft hyper-local, relatable campaigns. This focus not only strengthens brand connections but also amplifies the inclusivity and diversity of digital content, Jain added. The two platforms together put out an average of 250 videos daily, Jain said, with 86% of users preferring content in their native languages and 52% of creators producing non-Hindi, non-English videos.

Monetization and rise of micro-influencers

To be sure, industry experts emphasize that monetization of short content will require leveraging the power of authentic cultural expression and regional connectivity. Jain said that regional creators and nano-influencers are redefining digital engagement by crafting authentic, localized stories that resonate deeply with diverse audiences.

This shift has seen campaigns led by micro and nano-influencers soar, now forming 47% of influencer-driven initiatives, according to EY’s State of Influencer Marketing in India Report 2023. Furthermore, regional language content is experiencing unprecedented traction, with ads in native languages achieving nearly double the click-through rates of their non-regional counterparts.

A Meta spokesperson said that 2024 witnessed Indian artistes, trends and culture gain international recognition, while also influencing global tastes. “Regional music, spanning Haryanvi, Punjabi, Marathi and Tamil played a pivotal role in shaping cultural narratives, with millions of Reels created around it," the spokesperson added. India is home to the largest community of Instagram creators in the world and tops the charts for Reels creation globally.

One of the biggest consumer behaviour shifts is the popularity of second screen watching, where users engage with secondary devices while consuming primary content, which has fuelled demand for snackable formats that cater to short-attention spans, according to Pranav Panpalia, founder OpraahFx, an influencer marketing agency.

Also, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts have not only dominated the entertainment space but have also become new search tools, with users increasingly relying on influencer content for recommendations, reviews, and discovery of new products or places, Panpalia added.

Tech shifts and new revenue streams

Meanwhile, several technological and behavioural shifts have fuelled this boom in short-form content. Yogesh Saini, head of marketing at Civic Studios, pointed out that platforms have implemented AI-driven recommendation engines to deliver hyper-personalized content tailored to user preferences.

These algorithms optimize content discovery, increasing user retention and session times. Innovations in creator tools, such as in-app video editing features and AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality) filters have empowered content creators to produce polished, engaging videos without external resources.

Further, investment in proprietary short video series and pay-per-view models have opened up new revenue streams, aligning with the global trend of direct-to-consumer offerings. Although ad-supported content dominates, premium subscription models for ad-free viewing or exclusive access to trending creators are gaining traction, Saini said. Platforms like Instagram have been tapping into this potential with creator subscriptions, introduced in 2022, allowing creators to monetize through exclusive content for paying fans.

Similarly, YouTube has expanded monetization options for Shorts, enabling creators to earn revenue based on the performance of their short-form videos. As user preferences shift toward brief, high-impact content, monetization strategies are evolving to align with these trends.

The other big trend as far as monetization goes is short-form audio. Niyati Merchant, co-founder and chief operating officer at Arré, a short-audio app, said the returns on video may not always justify the time spent on it, while audio is a much easier creation tool.

"A major shift in 2024 was our exploration of audio content. Recognizing the unique appeal of audio content, we introduced two features: Audio Stories and the Dream Call feature. Audio Stories are narrative-driven content available in regional languages, spanning genres like horror, news, entertainment, and fantasy. This format has gained significant traction, especially among regional language users. The Dream Call feature allows users to have live, personalized conversations with creators. This feature has quickly gained popularity and is becoming a sizeable revenue stream for the platform," said Ravanan N., business head, Josh.

Further, live video, which facilitates direct interactions between users and creators, has also experienced a significant uptick in usage. The platform has also introduced Instant Games within the app, offering users an interactive way to earn rewards while amplifying engagement.