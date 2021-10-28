Short video app Josh partners with Bengal’s SVF Entertainment

NEW DELHI : Short video app Josh has partnered with Bengali film, television and OTT content production house SVF (Shree Venkatesh Films) Entertainment, in a bid to generate more opportunities for regional language content and creators specifically from eastern India.

SVF will additionally extend its Bengali music library under SVF Music, including songs from Bengali movies and web series to singles from popular artistes both from India and Bangladesh. These tracks across genres will be accessible to the 115 million plus userbase of Josh across the country.

“We believe that short format video content is the next big thing and Josh has the potential to serve as a dominant platform for local creators here to showcase their talent. This partnership will not only enhance the scope of content innovation but also recognize local talent, thereby supporting the overall growth of the industry," Mahendra Soni, co-founder and director of SVF and co-founder of the company’s video streaming app Hoichoi said in a statement. “The SVF-Josh tie-up is poised to make the Bengali music library available to all creators across the country, opening up opportunities beyond mainstream content visibility," he added.

Vishnu Mohta, co-founder, hoichoi and executive director, SVF, said the partnership will enable a lot of talent to create short format content in their regional language with advanced and easy-to-use video making features.

“We have always worked towards encouraging and empowering local language content and creators and this collaboration is a huge step towards leveraging the power of short format videos to create authentic and exciting Bengali content. We believe that our app will prove to be the perfect destination for budding Bengali creators to share their talent across audiences—bringing visibility for themselves and the plethora of content that Eastern India has to offer," said Sunder Venketraman, head, creator and content ecosystem, Josh and Samir Vora, chief marketing officer, VerSe Innovation, the company that developed the app, in a statement.

