Short video app Josh has seen an increase of 62% in user base since its collaboration with Bengali film, television and OTT content production house SVF (Shree Venkatesh Films) Entertainment. The two had partnered in October 2021 in a bid to generate more opportunities for regional language content and creators specifically from eastern India.

SVF has onboarded 250 plus content creators from the eastern region on the Josh platform within the first year of collaboration. The app has seen over 4.2 billion videos being played every day and a 28% surge in daily active users, a statement from the company said.

SVF has also extended its Bengali music library under SVF Music, including songs from Bengali movies and web series to singles from popular artistes both from India and Bangladesh. These tracks across genres have been accessible to the userbase of Josh across the country.

Further, Kolkata has become the fifth biggest Josh-consuming city and Bangla is now the fifth most consumed language on the platform from its previous position of tenth.

“At SVF, we have always been passionate about creating content that is exemplary and ensuring its constant flow to the audience in collaboration with brands that aim alike. Our collaboration with Josh has been a thriving one as we targeted the same goal of entertaining consumers and ensuring entertainment reaches every corner of the east Indian market," Mahendra Soni, co-founder and director– SVF, said in a statement.

Umang Bedi, co-founder, VerSe Innovation that owns Josh said West Bengal is an important market for the platform. “We partnered with SVF to launch Josh in Bangla in 2021 to encourage local content creation and harness the immense talent in the region," Bedi said in a statement.