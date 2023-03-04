Short video app Josh’s user base up 62% post tie-up with Bengal’s SVF Entertainment1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 11:51 AM IST
The two had partnered in October 2021 in a bid to generate more opportunities for regional language content and creators specifically from eastern India.
Short video app Josh has seen an increase of 62% in user base since its collaboration with Bengali film, television and OTT content production house SVF (Shree Venkatesh Films) Entertainment. The two had partnered in October 2021 in a bid to generate more opportunities for regional language content and creators specifically from eastern India.
