Short video apps to invest up to Rs200 crore annually in music licensing deals

Lakshminath Dondeti, co-founder of Rizzle, added that while some music labels are quoting very large sums to license their libraries, the idea is to look at affordable partners. “In the US, the deals are made based on the monthly active users on the video platform and the label may charge a variable later. But that is not happening in India at the moment though we will soon reach a point where we realize we have to co-exist and there is money to be made for everyone," Dondeti said, adding that the platform is also trying to acquire rights for music libraries to be utilized by users across countries and markets and not just India.