Short-form video apps to clock 650 monthly active users by 2025: RedSeer

RedSeer found that the content creators on these short-form video platforms have also grown more than twice since June 2020, when Bytedance owned platform TikTok was banned in India. Currently at 40-45 million, these creators mostly hail from smaller towns and cities. Indian short-form apps have surged ahead in terms of creator experience, leading to an increase in user base and engagement on these platforms. Monthly average users are 1.2 times compared to before TikTok was banned, while time spent on the apps is about 0.4 times higher now.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}