Show on Maharani Gayatri Devi adds to India’s love for biopics

NEW DELHI : Adding to India’s love for stories based on real people and their lives, IN10 Media Network has announced a show on the life of Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur, to be developed by Bollywood writers Bhavani Iyer and Kausar Munir.

The show will be produced by Juggernaut Productions, the creative studio and production arm of IN10 along with production house Mango People Media. IN10 Media Network is a media and entertainment company that owns TV channels such as EPIC TV, ShowBox, Filamchi, EPIC ON, a streaming platform besides other verticals like DocuBay, Juggernaut Productions and Platanista Games.

To be sure, the biopic wave has been nothing short of an obsession in Bollywood lately, with more than 40 films churned out in the past decade alone, according to a 2018 report by Mint. The trend reached its peak in 2016 with 12 films, including hits such as Dangal, Neerja and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, followed by eight movies in 2015 and six in 2017. Media and entertainment industry experts point out that biopics have always been made in India, from the times of Mughal-e-Azam, down to Jodhaa Akbar. Upcoming Hindi-language biopics include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubhai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi where she plays late political leader Jayalalithaa and Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham Singh.

Neerja director Ram Madhvani had said in an earlier interview to Mint that the things people used to traditionally go to Hindi movies for, the larger-than-life songs, romance, the heroic stuff, have all given way to a depiction of the grey shades of real life. “… we are making more realistic biopics now because audiences are interested in real stories. The fantasy element of Hindi movies is changing," he said.

Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media Network said, “We are committed to bringing alive stories that are Indian at heart, and mount them in a manner befitting the global times we live in. To bring to the global audiences a story of a lady such as the late Rajmata is exciting, and more so because it is exactly the kind of challenging subject that Juggernaut Productions has been prepping to develop and deliver at international standards in terms of both research and execution."

