Show on Maharani Gayatri Devi adds to India’s love for biopics

To be sure, the biopic wave has been nothing short of an obsession in Bollywood lately, with more than 40 films churned out in the past decade alone, according to a 2018 report by Mint. The trend reached its peak in 2016 with 12 films, including hits such as Dangal, Neerja and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, followed by eight movies in 2015 and six in 2017. Media and entertainment industry experts point out that biopics have always been made in India, from the times of Mughal-e-Azam, down to Jodhaa Akbar. Upcoming Hindi-language biopics include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubhai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi where she plays late political leader Jayalalithaa and Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham Singh.

