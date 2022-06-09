Shrinking box office opportunities spur direct-to-digital releases

Producers recognise that only large-scale entertainers are setting the cash registers ringing, underscored by the poor performance of recent titles like Anek, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Runway 34, among others, that could not draw audiences to cinemas
Movie theatres across India may be running at full capacity, but box office opportunities for small and medium-budget films is shrinking, pushing them to release on streaming services.
Even though these films, featuring bankable stars were meant for theatres, Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, Mohanlal’s 12th Man and Kangana Ranaut’s production Tiku Weds Shiru have opted for release on digital platforms, said trade experts. The move comes as producers recognise that only large-scale entertainers are setting the cash registers ringing, underscored by the poor performance of recent titles like Anek, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Runway 34, among others, that could not draw audiences to cinemas.
“A lot of these films that cater to niche, urban markets have realised that making numbers at the box office will be quite tough. Even if there is an iota of doubt around whether the film will find takers in cinemas, they are going directly to OTT at the moment," film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said.
A film like Karan Johar’s Gehraiyaan, featuring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey, centered on love and relationships, is a good example of having made the wise choice of not leaning on theatrical numbers when it premiered on Amazon Prime Video, a few months ago, trade experts say. The few medium-budget films without large-scale action or grandeur, especially in Hindi, that did take the plunge to brave theatrical release, have thrown up poor results in the past few weeks, despite featuring bankable stars. Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey (Rs. 19.68 crore), Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 (Rs. 32.96 crore), Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 (Rs. 24.45 crore), Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar (Rs. 15.59 crore) and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Anek (Rs. 8 crore), stand out examples. Trade experts say the dismal box office of Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad that finished at less than Rs. 3 crore is making post-theatrical OTT deals difficult, with the film finding no takers among streaming players.
“Plus, the streaming platforms favour these up-market, elite Bollywood names and are happy to fund their films," said a senior OTT platform executive declining to be named.
Independent trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai who feels a film like Anek could have done wonders on OTT, said theatrical opportunities have ceased to exist for small and medium-budget films post the pandemic. “At best, a small film may run for a day. No matter how good the content is, they are not bringing in audiences and are turning out to be a waste of time and money, given the distribution and marketing expenses," Pillai said.
To be sure, the scenario is grave for top stars who on one hand, do not want to be associated with box office flops, but also feel a direct-to-digital release could take away from their theatrical clout. “Forget the top stars, even mid-level actors in the Tamil and Telugu industries do not want their films going directly to OTT. All heroes want to their retain their future as commercially viable stars," Pillai pointed out. For example, Malayalam superhero flick Minnal Murali that released directly on Netflix, saw much traction but lead actor Tovino Thomas’ next film Naaradan that released in cinemas, failed to find any draw.
To be sure, theatre owners for whom films increasingly going directly to digital platforms, does not spell good news, regardless of genre and scale of titles, remain hopeful. “Pent-up demand among audiences who are happy to step out and have a good time with family, is fully evident. It is a matter of time before small and mid-scale Hindi films also start performing as per potential at the box office," said Kamal Gianchandani, chief executive officer, PVR Pictures Ltd.