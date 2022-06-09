Shrinking box office opportunities spur direct-to-digital releases

To be sure, the scenario is grave for top stars who on one hand, do not want to be associated with box office flops, but also feel a direct-to-digital release could take away from their theatrical clout. “Forget the top stars, even mid-level actors in the Tamil and Telugu industries do not want their films going directly to OTT. All heroes want to their retain their future as commercially viable stars," Pillai pointed out. For example, Malayalam superhero flick Minnal Murali that released directly on Netflix, saw much traction but lead actor Tovino Thomas’ next film Naaradan that released in cinemas, failed to find any draw.