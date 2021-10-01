NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur, founder of Roy Kapur Films and former managing director of Disney India, has been re-elected president of the Producers Guild of India, while Shibasish Sarkar, group chief executive officer of Reliance Entertainment, was elected vice president.

Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures LLP and Ambika Khurana of Netflix India joined incumbents Apoorva Mehta, Manish Goswami and Sunjoy Waddhwa as vice presidents, while Fazila Alllana of Sol Productions joined incumbent Ashim Samanta as treasurer.

Kapur who would have served as guild president for six consecutive years by the end of 2022, has announced that he would not be making himself available for re-election next year and that the coming year would be a phase of leadership transition to bring in a new president at the next AGM in 2022.

During the past year-and-a-half of the pandemic, the Guild has been leading the industry’s response to the disruption by formulating SOPs for safe shooting procedures, advocating for shoot resumptions, organizing vaccination camps for members and facilitating financial assistance to daily wage workers through donations by members.

Producers Guild of India is a film, television and digital content producers’ body representing the producers of audio-visual content in India. It assumes varied roles for development of the film, television and new media production sector in India by working closely with the government and stakeholders on industry-related regulatory challenges, policy matters, copyright protection, taxation, ease of filming etc.

Established as The Film Producers Guild of India Ltd in 1954 by filmmakers such as Raj Kapoor, Mehboob Khan, Sasadhar Mukerji, B.N. Sircar, V. Shantaram, Vijay Bhatt, B.R. Chopra, the Guild incorporated the television sector within its fold in 2004 and assumed its nomenclature as The Film & Television Producers Guild of India.

