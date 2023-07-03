Sidharth Malhotra-led action film ‘Yodha’ is set to hit the silver screen on 15 December 2023. Dharma Productions in a tweet announced the release date of the film.

In a tweet, it wrote, “Re-fueled and ready to soar! #YODHA - the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha - lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles."

The film is directed by debutant duo Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Shashank Khaitan's Mentor Disciple Films have produced the project.

This is the third time the release date of film has been pushed forward. Earlier the film was first scheduled to release on November 11, 2022, post that the makers pushed the release date to July 2023, then the makers decided to postpone the film to September 15.

The movie, produced by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Khaitan, also features Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani.

Speaking about 'Yodha' Sidharth had earlier said, "As an artist, you would want to work on scripts that bring out the best in you. This truly unveiled a newer version of me, which I am very thankful for. The amount of love I have received from audiences and fans is magical. I can't wait to showcase what Yodha has for them."

Apart from Yodha, Sidharth will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, in the past, Malhotra and Dharma have collaborated on numerous films, including his debut “Student of the Year", “Hasee Toh Phasee", “Kapoor & Sons" and “Shershaah".

Recently, Karan Johar also released the teaser of his of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Dharma Productions, along with stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, shared glimpses of the film, exciting cinephiles across the nation. The much-anticipated release of the film is scheduled for July 28.

