Sidharth Rao promoted as chairman, Happy mcgarrybowen, Dentsu Webchutney

NEW DELHI : Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India on Tuesday announced the elevation of Sidharth Rao as chairman of its digital marketing agencies Happy mcgarrybowen (HMB) India and Dentsu Webchutney.

Rao, who has been serving as the CEO of Denstu Webchutney, said they will announce a new leader who will take over the chief executive role at the digital agency shortly.

As chairman, Rao will continue to report to Anand Bhadkamkar, chief executive, DAN India. He will work with Samarjit Choudhry, president, HMB India to accentuate the agency's brand legacy in India along with overseeing Dentsu Webchutney's performance and expansion across the country.

Commenting on the appointment, Bhadkamkar said, "It has been a joy to watch Dentsu Webchutney grow the way it has in the last six years. Considered to be one of the best digital agencies of the country today, Dentsu Webchutney is now also one of the finest creative agencies in the business. Sidharth is already an integral part of DAN India’s key leadership team and, as we strengthen our digital and creative credentials, I am delighted to have him take up this additional new mandate with Happy mcgarrybowen."

A serial digital entrepreneur, Rao co-founded Webchutney at the age of 19, which was acquired by Japanese advertising giant Dentsu in 2013. An angel investor in startups such as ScoopWhoop, Loanzen, InVideo and CoHo, Rao talks about 20-year old Webchutney, which has clients including Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Sons, Bacardi, Swiggy and Flipkart, changing digital landscape in India and the importance of native advertising.

“I am extremely honoured to take up this new responsibility. My first 20 years in advertising has been a ride; and now I'm looking forward to the next 20 with our wonderful teams at Dentsu Webchutney, HMB and the rest of the DAN family. HMB is a fantastic brand that comes with a great legacy. With the support of DAN, the Happy team in India and mcgarrybowen internationally, I am certain that our golden days are ahead of us," said Rao in a statement.