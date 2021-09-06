Mumbai: The family of actor Sidharth Shukla today issued their first statement, after his death. In the statement, the family thanked the actor's fans and well-wishers for showering him with love.

"Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever," the statement read.

The family requested that they be given privacy to mourn the loss.

The late actor's family also thanked the Mumbai police for protecting them like a "shield" and showing enormous sensitivity.

"A special thank you to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers," they said.

The 40-year-old actor died in Mumbai on September 2. His sudden death has sparked a fresh debate on the stresses of showbiz. According to police and hospital sources, there were no external injuries on Shukla’s body and initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death.

Shukla is survived by his mother and two sisters.

His prayer meet is being organised by his family and will be held virtually today at 5 pm. Fans can also join it through a zoom link. Karanvir Bohra shared the update on Instagram and wrote, "Let's all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi #seeyouagain on the other side bro."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.