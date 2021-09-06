His prayer meet is being organised by his family and will be held virtually today at 5 pm. Fans can also join it through a zoom link. Karanvir Bohra shared the update on Instagram and wrote, "Let's all come together today at 5pm for special prayers and blessings for our friend #sidharthshukla organized by his mother #ritaaunty and his sisters #neetu and #preeti and sister #shivanididi #seeyouagain on the other side bro."