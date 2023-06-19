Sikhya Entertainment eyes theatrical presence after Oscar win

New Delhi: Film production and distribution company Sikhya Entertainment led by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain may have garnered international acclaim by winning the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film for The Elephant Whisperers, that toured the festival circuit before streaming on Netflix, but is now also eyeing mainstream theatrical presence. The company that has about five films in various stages of development, intends to release at least one or two in theatres every year.

Last month, Sikhya announced a partnership with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to produce multiple projects across feature films and digital formats. Their first collaboration, a web series called Gyaarah Gyaarah, will stream on ZEE5. The company has also partnered with Ektaa Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures on films like Kathal and Pagglait, both of which are streaming on Netflix.

“We would love to do theatrical films, there is so much fun in community viewing, the film-going experience can never be taken away from cinemas. We want to look at, at least one project per year that can have a larger footprint and can afford the marketing spends needed for theatres," Monga said in an interview with Mint. While films are developed in-house and then pitched to platforms or taken to theatres, web series are a longer commitment and require funding from OTT services, Monga said. While the idea is to do at least one of each every year across English, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, the work on web shows often pushes timelines. Other than drama, Sikhya is looking at an action film. Further, its non-fiction slate will include a documentary on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for Netflix.

“We are very careful with what we do. Some years, we could do three films or two or one but all of it needs to be meaningful and worth everyone’s time while making business sense. We develop everything ourselves, we don’t really make things for a platform, we make things that we like and that the Sikhya brand is known for, and then each film finds its home" Monga said.

To be sure, Sikhya that is known for critically acclaimed titles such as The Lunchbox and Masaan has long struggled with the Indian theatrical ecosystem that favours big star films and requires considerable marketing spends to grab viewer eyeballs.

“At Sikhya, we’ve always done independent films, we’ve never done big star cast films, so for us, it was always a stretch to do marketing, go to theatres and struggle for shows. For a production company like ours which has celebrated doing first-time director or actor films and independent cinema and dramas, that’s the access we had. In the process of democratizing content, OTTs have certainly played a very big role. The company has always been pushing for local stories that travel and the coming of OTT has only empowered us because we can continue to spread our wings," Monga said. Sikhya that has a team of 20-25 developers who sift through script submissions, is also looking at raising capital in order to stabilize operations and grow, she added.

As mid-budget dramas struggle for space and attention post covid, Sikhya says the company is aware of these challenge but prefers to not change how it views its project choices as the platform of distribution remains a separate discussion. For instance, the company had made comedy drama Pagglait for theatres but had to stream it directly on Netflix instead.

“There is a constant conversation that there has been a behaviour change post covid where people are aware they will get to see a film within four to six weeks on OTT. So they only want to step out for spectacles. We desperately need content-driven films to work in theatres the way they did pre-covid. We all have to work strategically to bring those people back and make that community-viewing experience special. In this age of so many options, that’s a challenge," Jain agreed adding that the other big change has been the exponential increase in F&B prices in theatres.