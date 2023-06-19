Sikhya Entertainment eyes theatrical presence after Oscar win

Sikhya Entertainment eyes theatrical presence after Oscar win1 min read 19 Jun 2023, 12:02 PM IST
The company that has about five films in various stages of development, intends to release at least one or two in theatres every year. Last month, Sikhya announced a partnership with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to produce multiple projects across feature films and digital formats.
New Delhi: Film production and distribution company Sikhya Entertainment led by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain may have garnered international acclaim by winning the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film for The Elephant Whisperers, that toured the festival circuit before streaming on Netflix, but is now also eyeing mainstream theatrical presence. The company that has about five films in various stages of development, intends to release at least one or two in theatres every year. Last month, Sikhya announced a partnership with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to produce multiple projects across feature films and digital formats.
