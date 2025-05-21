Single-screen cinemas hold off on property conversion offers even as theatrical business declines
SummarySingle-screen cinemas in small Hindi heartland towns face declining theatrical business, prompting offers from developers to convert properties for alternative uses. However, owners are hesitant to accept them due to unfavorable terms and their passion for cinema.
Single-screen cinemas in small towns in the Hindi-speaking belt are continually receiving offers from developers to convert their properties into banquet halls, shopping malls and coaching centres as the theatrical business fails to deliver returns.
