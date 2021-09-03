Single screen cinemas pin hopes on ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise

Other than restrictions, the lack of exciting new fare remains the biggest challenge for single screen cinemas that are trying to negotiate with local authorities to waive fixed electricity charges and in many cases, haven’t been able to settle employees’ dues. Just to be able to reopen for Bellbottom, many would have had to invest ₹20 lakh- ₹25 lakh on upgrading sound and projection systems. Big-budget films such as RRR and KGF-Chapter 2, incidentally both southern films that will be dubbed in Hindi, are highly anticipated in north India but have already been moved to early 2022 when the situation will be better, their makers feel. After F9, single screens do not have anything to look forward to in the near future.