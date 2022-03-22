Single screen theatres struggle even as third Covid wave wanes

Single screen theatres struggle even as third Covid wave wanes3 min read . 01:57 PM IST
- After the success of Allu Arjun’s popular film Pushpa: The Rise-Part One that released in December, there have been no films with universal, mass-market appeal.
NEW DELHI : Single screen cinemas across small towns of India said they are yet to see audiences return to the movies like they used to, despite the third Covid wave having receded. Small town audiences have discovered the charm and convenience of video streaming platforms plus cinemas are not offering any mass-market content that appeals to them, owners of single screen theatres and film trade analysts said.
Multilingual film Radhe Shyam featuring Baahubali star Prabhas, failed to generate buzz and several others like Badhaai Do and Jhund seemed too niche for popular appeal.
“Things have really changed post Covid and a lot of people in small towns have begun to prefer the easy access to content on OTT platforms versus going to a theatre. Plus, at the moment, we haven’t seen films catering to small-town tastes and the response has been understandably lukewarm," said Pranav Garg, managing director of Maya Palace, a two-screen cinema in Muzaffarnagar.
Garg said single screen cinemas around his property haven’t restarted operations and are waiting for a consistent flow of commercially entertaining films. Viewers didn’t turn up for Badhaai Do, a comedy drama about two homosexuals entering a marriage of convenience or Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund that focused on the slum dwellers of Maharashtra despite positive reviews, he added. In his town, even a sleeper hit like The Kashmir Files has alienated audiences as it polarises society, Garg said. Based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir, the film fuels anti-Muslim narrative.
Rakesh Gowthaman, managing director of Vettri Theatres in Chennai pointed out that overall, there is a 30% dip in clientele, driven by wealthy, up-market audiences who now prefer to watch content on streaming platforms with friends or family at home on large screens. “The situation gets better as you move into the suburbs and rural areas where movies are the only source of entertainment. But overall, it’s a mindset issue where a set of people is not willing to come back. There are others who want to catch only big movies and don’t want to take chances with films with no face value. And it’s not something one can fight or change," Gowthaman said.
Independent theatres are also hit by inflation besides mounting fixed electricity charges especially with the onset of summers when air-conditioning is needed.
“Most of us are struggling with loans and EMIs. If the film is good and runs, it doesn’t matter. Otherwise, we’re all paying out of our own pockets," Garg said.
Pravin Chalikwar, director of Priti Cinemas in Parbani, Maharashtra, agreed there was great pressure from municipal bodies on single screen theatres, who have barely seen any income for the past two years, to pay up electricity charges, property and other taxes. “Penalties have been imposed for not being able to pay these charges and there are many threats to shut us down," Chalikwar said. Some single screens have been sent notices to pay pending electricity bills of Rs. 50,000-70,000 and taxes of Rs. 2-4 lakh within a week.
