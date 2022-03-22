Single screen theatres struggle even as third Covid wave wanes

Rakesh Gowthaman, managing director of Vettri Theatres in Chennai pointed out that overall, there is a 30% dip in clientele, driven by wealthy, up-market audiences who now prefer to watch content on streaming platforms with friends or family at home on large screens. “The situation gets better as you move into the suburbs and rural areas where movies are the only source of entertainment. But overall, it’s a mindset issue where a set of people is not willing to come back. There are others who want to catch only big movies and don’t want to take chances with films with no face value. And it’s not something one can fight or change," Gowthaman said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}