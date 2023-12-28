Single screens bear brunt of box office clash
The main contention is usually over favourable showtimes and larger auditoriums
New Delhi: Last week, single screen cinemas in India had a tumultuous few days when distributors of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and the Telugu action movie Salaar, both scheduled for release during the Christmas weekend, insisted on prime show timings and refused to share screening space. This clash led to a last-minute tussle over screen allocation, causing booking delays and affecting business, particularly in smaller towns. Theatre owners said it was common for them to face pressure from studios, with threats of withholding future films if their current offerings aren't given preferred showcasing.