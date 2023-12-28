Single screens bear brunt of box office clash

New Delhi: Last week, single screen cinemas in India had a tumultuous few days when distributors of Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and the Telugu action movie Salaar , both scheduled for release during the Christmas weekend, insisted on prime show timings and refused to share screening space. This clash led to a last-minute tussle over screen allocation, causing booking delays and affecting business, particularly in smaller towns. Theatre owners said it was common for them to face pressure from studios, with threats of withholding future films if their current offerings aren't given preferred showcasing.

Pranav Garg, managing director at Maya Palace, a two-screen cinema in Muzaffarnagar, urged distributors with frequent releases to avoid such clashes. “We’re merely service providers and it would be best if they worked these things out among themselves," he said.

Negotiations often stretch into the night before release day, according to theatre owners like Garg. The main contention is usually over favourable showtimes and larger auditoriums. When films like Dunki and Salaar are lengthy and release during peak winter, scheduling becomes even more complex, with neither side wanting early or late slots that typically see fewer attendees. Similar issues arose with Gadar 2 and OMG 2 during the Independence Day weekend, and with Laal Singh Chaddha and Rakshabandhan in 2022.

A single screen owner, who preferred to remain anonymous, highlighted the strong-arm tactics of distributors. “…(they) threaten single screen owners by saying they will not showcase their upcoming big films in their cinemas. They should realise that because these negotiations go on till the last minute, we’re unable to open bookings for the film and advances are impacted. Audiences who may be interested, go back confused and disgruntled," the cinema owner said.

In some instances, theatres have even had to issue refunds. While such practices are common in the north, cinemas in the south tend to have a stronger, more united front.

Film distributor and exhibitor Akshaye Rathi pointed out the widespread losses incurred by exhibitors last week, as has been the case previously. “Distributors should realise it is entirely in the interest of the theatre to increase shows if the word-of-mouth around the film is positive after release. On the other hand, nothing matters if the shows accorded aren’t running houseful. This is a guaranteed lose-lose situation for everyone in the value chain, be it producers, distributors or exhibitors," Rathi said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!