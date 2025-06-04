Single screens rebel as revenue model puts Telugu cinema on edge
Telugu cinema faces heat as single screens seek fairer revenue share. Experts warn current terms threaten their survival, despite their key role in southern box office earnings.
The Telugu film industry may have avoided a strike by single-screen theatres this month across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, but the issue is far from resolved. Single-screen cinemas are pushing for a shift from the minimum guarantee (MG) or rental-based model to a percentage-sharing arrangement, like the one enjoyed by multiplexes.