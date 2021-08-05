Single-screen cinemas lead complaint to CCI against film distributors, producers

Besides, the virtual print fee (VPF) issue that has to be paid to digital service providers like UFO is also an immediate challenge. Until 2010, when physical film prints were in use, producers and distributors bore the cost of developing prints, while exhibitors bore the projector cost. With the emergence of digital technologies, digital service providers (DSPs)—such as UFO Moviez—have entered the picture and install costly digital film projectors at theatres at their own cost and provide technical assistance. Theatres collect a VPF of ₹12,000-15,000 per show per screen from producers and distributors and give it to the digital service providers. Producers have, in the past, sought a reduction in this fee, and in many cases, especially, for Hollywood releases, asked the cinema owner to pay the virtual print fee.

