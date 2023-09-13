Single-screen cinemas look at long-term survival amid windfall of hits2 min read 13 Sep 2023, 12:08 AM IST
Single-screen theatres in India are seeking partnerships to transform into multiplexes as they look to sustain their recent success with mass market movies.
New Delhi: Single-screen theatres in India are heaving a sigh of relief with a recent stream of mass market movies keeping the tills ringing. But they are still looking to expand into multiplexes well aware that such strokes of luck don’t last.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message