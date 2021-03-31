NEW DELHI: Among the many sectors that the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc upon was the cinema business, and the worst hit was the single-screen theatres . And their pain continues.

Most of the 1,500 cinemas, largely single screens, that wound up operations during the lockdown last year have not been able to make use of their properties for other businesses. Recurring costs, staff salaries, and zero income have proven to be fatal for an industry struggling with falling footfalls and few commercially viable films per year.

On one hand, law in states like Maharashtra require that a cinema property must have a theatre on the premises even if it is refurbished for other ventures. On the other hand, there are few takers for theatres in small towns where only a handful have been able to sell off or convert their properties into godowns at discounted prices.

“We’re happy to convert into residential or commercial complexes or anything that the government deems viable. However, Maharashtra has had this rule in place since the 1970s where you need to have a movie theatre on a plot designated for cinema even if you redevelop it. At that time, it was meant to address the scarcity of theatres in the country but the mentality has stayed," said Sharad Doshi, owner of a 516-seater cinema Central Plaza in Mumbai’s Girgaon area. Doshi shut his theatre following government orders in March last year and has no plans to reopen it.

The exhibitors’ association has written to the government several times, Doshi said, but is yet to hear back.

Independent cinemas in tier-two towns are selling their properties at 20-25% discounts or converting them into godowns. Anuj Kejriwal, CEO and managing director, ANAROCK Retail, said there have been instances of single-screen theatres even in a city like Hyderabad being used as godowns or warehouses by a large e-commerce company. The city saw five single screens shut shop in November. Four of those are now being used as warehouses by the e-commerce firm.

Abhishek Sharma, director, retail, at Knight Frank, a realty consulting firm, said things are still better for theatre owners in bigger cities, some of whom have even managed to hold on to their properties in the hope of a box office turnaround at some point in the near future.

“Cinema spaces are uniquely designed and are often difficult to convert to anything except a family entertainment space at best," said Gulam Zia, executive director at Knight Frank India pointing to the fact that the situation was tough for single screens even pre-covid. Right now there aren't many buyers in the market as even banquet hall business has been badly hit.

To be sure, single screens have long lacked the bargaining power of multiplexes and were expecting the worse.

For years, producers and distributors have grabbed a bigger share of box office revenue, leaving little money for the single-screen cinema owners. Often, they chose not to give them certain films. Cheaper ticket prices have also led to rowdy crowds keeping family audiences away from such properties. AVM K Shanmugam, owner of Chennai’s iconic AVM Rajeswari theatre that shut down in March right before the lockdown said there were no family-oriented films to play and the scenario was so dismal towards the end that even a single screen like theirs was running four different films a day with none of them bringing in any crowds.

“The mainstream commercial films, say those starring Salman Khan, barely come once a year. The truth is single screens had died much before covid," said Dinesh Gupta who owned six single screens in Haryana but shut them all, except one, over the past few years. Having foreseen tough times though helped Gupta convert one of his cinemas into a banquet hall and another into a budget hotel.

