Single-screen theatre owners in dire straits, convert properties to godowns

For years, producers and distributors have grabbed a bigger share of box office revenue, leaving little money for the single-screen cinema owners. Often, they chose not to give them certain films. Cheaper ticket prices have also led to rowdy crowds keeping family audiences away from such properties. AVM K Shanmugam, owner of Chennai’s iconic AVM Rajeswari theatre that shut down in March right before the lockdown said there were no family-oriented films to play and the scenario was so dismal towards the end that even a single screen like theirs was running four different films a day with none of them bringing in any crowds.

