Industry
Single screen theatres in a fix post Pushpa 2’s success
SummaryWhile Pushpa 2 has revitalised the box office for single-screen cinemas, fears loom over a potential decline after its run. With few mass-market films on the horizon, theatre owners worry about sustaining business and meeting audience demands in smaller towns.
After the massive success of Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule-Part 2, what next? That’s the big worry for single-screen cinemas in the Hindi-speaking belt.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more